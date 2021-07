The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance this morning related to COVID-19 mitigation protocols for schools. Shortly after, this guidance was adopted by the Illinois Department of Public Health. District 58 is reviewing the guidance as we await follow up from the Illinois State Board of Education and the DuPage County Health Department to clarify the impact on the District’s health and safety protocols for the start of the school year. We will share additional updates as information becomes available. Learn more information here.