Rangers re-sign Brett Howden to one-year deal

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Howden struggled to make an impact for the Rangers in the 2021 season, putting up just one goal and seven points in 42 games. But the Rangers announced Friday that Howden, 23, has agreed to terms with the club on a one-year contract, which a source said is a one-way deal that will pay him $885,000.

www.newsday.com

