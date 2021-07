SARASOTA (SNN TV) - There is a flasher in our midst, and the Sarasota Police are looking for him. The police need the public's help in that search. They're hoping someone can help identify this man. He was seen on camera exposing himself in front of a home on Arlington Street on last Friday, July 2. The man is approximately 6' & 200lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Laster at 941-263-6827.