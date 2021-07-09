Cancel
Personal Finance

Easy Virtual Security VPN review

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEasy Virtual Security is basic when compared to the competition. There are no fancy apps, complex features, or even a website - and there’s only one server available. However, it's extremely cheap and you don’t even need to purchase a long subscription, making it an excellent little VPN solution for emergencies.

