Barron Trump's Height May Surprise You

By Kate Hagan Gallup
Does Barron Trump have a future in the NBA? That's the question that has set the internet abuzz as people notice young Barron's rather extreme stature. The internet started buzzing about the 15 year old's extreme stature and growth after a recent picture surfaced of him shopping with mother, Melania Trump, in early July 2021 (via New York Post). While we don't know whether the young man can shoot a free-throw, he can definitely meet many professional basketball players eye-to-eye at the height of 6 feet 7 inches.

