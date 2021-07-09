Auburn Interfaith Food Closet celebrates grand opening of new facility
The Auburn Interfaith Food Closet (AIFC) celebrated the grand opening of its new home Thursday afternoon. Members of the community, Placer County District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes, Auburn Chamber of Commerce President Nalesh Chandra, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackie Weston, City Manager John Donlevy and City Council members Sandy Amara, Daniel Berlant and Alice Dowdin Calvillo braved the heat and joined the organization in celebrating its new home.goldcountrymedia.com
Comments / 1