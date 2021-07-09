Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Placer County, CA

Auburn Interfaith Food Closet celebrates grand opening of new facility

By Stacey Adams
goldcountrymedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Auburn Interfaith Food Closet (AIFC) celebrated the grand opening of its new home Thursday afternoon. Members of the community, Placer County District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes, Auburn Chamber of Commerce President Nalesh Chandra, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackie Weston, City Manager John Donlevy and City Council members Sandy Amara, Daniel Berlant and Alice Dowdin Calvillo braved the heat and joined the organization in celebrating its new home.

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loomis, CA
City
Auburn, CA
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
Auburn, CA
Government
Placer County, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Food#Commercial Kitchen#Home Delivery#Aifc#City Council#Anthem Health#Covid#Foresthill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others refused ambulance care.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 1

Community Policy