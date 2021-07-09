Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Nungesser to honor local UL professor and poet on July 14

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01JALu_0asRA2uh00

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announces he will present a proclamation honoring the life and contributions of a Louisiana poet and University of Louisiana at Lafayette professor on July 14 in Scott.

Frederick Nelson, a World War II veteran, inventor and physics professor of almost 40 years at the University of Louisiana Lafayette will be honored Wednesday, July 14 at 5p.m. at Don’s Specialty Meats at 730 I-10 S Frontage Rd. Scott, Louisiana 70583, they say.

The public is invited to attend.

