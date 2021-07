Actress Megan Fox was known as a bona fide bombshell when she first became a breakout star in the early 00’s—and now, she’s both a bombshell and a mom! (Because, yes, you can be both!) And while she’s recently taken her romantic relationship with rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly public, she takes the opposite approach when it comes to her kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, rarely talking about them or sharing pics of them on social media. Still, Fox has gone on the record saying motherhood has deeply changed her.