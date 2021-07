MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspected serial rapist pled guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl and seven other people during an 11-year span. Quantez Person, 46, pled guilty Monday to five counts of aggravated rape and three counts of rape before being sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for each aggravated rape and eight years for each rape charge. The sentences will be served concurrently for a total of 15 years. There is no parole in the federal system.