The White House gets the Hunter Biden ethical challenge exactly wrong

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a long tradition of presidential relatives posing ethical challenges, but there’s never been one quite like this: Hunter Biden, son of the president, has taken up art and is about to exhibit and, he hopes, sell his artwork for some eye-popping prices. Why is that a challenge? The...

POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Hunter Biden’s prosecutor rejected moves that would have revealed probe earlier

Veteran U.S. attorney David Weiss, known for his willingness to take on powerful Delaware figures, kept his investigation into Biden’s son out of the 2020 campaign. Last summer, federal officials in Delaware investigating Hunter Biden faced a dilemma. The probe had reached a point where prosecutors could have sought search warrants and issued a flurry of grand jury subpoenas. Some officials involved in the case wanted to do just that. Others urged caution. They advised Delaware’s U.S. Attorney, David Weiss, to avoid taking any actions that could alert the public to the existence of the case in the middle of a presidential election.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden’s migration adviser leaves White House role

CNN — President Joe Biden’s senior adviser for migration, Amy Pope, is leaving her position, according to the White House. Friday was Pope’s last day working for the White House. Pope’s appointment to the White House role was temporary. In March, she was nominated to be the International Organization for...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden’s Spaghetti-at-the-Wall Vaccine Campaign

What will it take? Eighty-year-old Anthony Fauci is on TikTok trying to reach the young and unvaccinated. Dating apps are steering people toward health clinics. The first lady, Jill Biden, is venturing into red America to coax the unwilling into getting shots. White House aides regularly swap messages on an email chain dubbed “Ideas” that flags inventive ways of persuading people to do their part to end the pandemic. On Wednesday, the pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a cameo at the White House press briefing to urge her young fans to get vaccinated. “We’re focusing on an all-of-the-above strategy,” Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, told me recently. Or maybe it’s a spaghetti-at-the-wall strategy.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden to campaign with McAuliffe in Northern Virginia

President Biden is set to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia next Friday, according to McAuliffe's campaign. The campaign stop will mark the first time Biden has campaigned with McAuliffe during the 2021 campaign cycle. Biden told McAuliffe last month he was "all in"...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House

President Joe Biden will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi later this month in Washington, the White House said Friday. The meeting set for July 26 comes at a pivotal point in the U.S.-Iraq relationship, and amid growing concerns about more frequent attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: ‘A pandemic of the unvaccinated’

A BIG D.C. MEDIA MOVE: Variety’s Brian Steinberg got the scoop on Kasie Hunt’s departure from NBC: “CNN has snatched Kasie Hunt, the Capitol Hill correspondent long viewed as a rising star at NBC News, as part of an aggressive bid to push the WarnerMedia cable-news outlet into the new frontier of streaming video. …

