DevRev Inc., a new startup led by former Nutanix Chief Executive Officer Dheeraj Pandey, today exited stealth mode with $50 million in initial funding. The capital was provided by Mayfield Fund and Khosla Ventures, two of Silicon Valley’s most prominent venture capital firms, as well as a number of unnamed investors that DevRev described as industry luminaries. The startup will use the funds to complete development of its first product, a software platform aimed at simplifying the work of application developers.