Ocean Tied

Anyone who has watched an episode of Deadliest Catch or Wicked Tuna knows it’s tough making a living from the sea. It’s hard work, expensive and often dangerous, leading many to wonder why would anyone want the job. Some answers to that question are provided in Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy, an exhibit at the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum that features in-depth stories and artifacts explaining the origins of the shrimping industry in Northeast Florida. Because while shrimp is on practically every restaurant menu from here to Boston, it wasn’t always that way.