Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Resin Crafts: Cool Projects to Make with Epoxy

By Amy
modpodgerocksblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to make these resin crafts for home or gifts! These 30+ resin craft ideas are perfect for beginners. Get tips and tricks for success too!. I’ll be honest, I love it when crafts come back around. It’s happened with Mod Podge several times – as you might expect with a product that is over 50 years old. It’s nice when the next generation can enjoy something that I enjoyed as a kid. Annnnddd I just made myself sound really old.

modpodgerocksblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resins#Epoxy#Flowers#Resin Crafts#Msds#Resin Crafts Learn#Legos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Mosaic Tile Projects

Mosaic tiles not only look beautiful, they also give you the freedom to make your own designs in so many ways. You can either go for transition of colors, or create patterns like flowers, trees, or even animals. So, take a look at some mosaic tile projects that you can try around your home and make it artistic.
Newton, IAnewtongov.org

Adult Take & Make Craft: Mini Watermelon Planter

Paint your own watermelon flower pot at home! Crafters will need to supply their own paintbrush, all other materials are provided. Supplies are limited and registration is encouraged to reserve a craft kit. Registration opens July 12. Please call 641-792-4108 to register.
Home & Gardenthe-saleroom.com

Antique and Interior Design Timed Auction

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 2. A Pair of 19th Century Persian Majolica Tiles in the form of Bowmen...
Shoppingmymodernmet.com

8 Best Paint Markers Sets for Arts & Crafts Projects

As one of the oldest forms of art, the origins of painting can be traced back thousands of years. Methods and materials have progressed significantly since then, giving us canvases and convenient paint tubes. However, there's an even newer type of tool that has risen in popularity over the past several years which makes painting more convenient: paint markers.
HobbiesAllrecipes.com

Win Handcrafted Resin Nesting Bowls

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 1:00 AM EDT on 7/16/2021. Ends: 12:59 AM EDT on 7/17/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith’s publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Every Room, According to Real Estate Agents

Picture this: You’ve got a new place to live, and each and every room is painted the same shade of white. Minimalists may delight at the idea of an all-white abode, but others might shudder at the thought of colorless walls. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ve got some paint color decisions to make (and some painting to do).
AnimalsNew York Post

Meet Phantom, the massive, 7-foot-tall horse going viral on TikTok

This shiny-haired stallion has a colt following. Phantom, a 7-year-old Shire breed who lives at a Maryland rescue center, is getting a lot of attention after a TikTok video showcasing his towering, nearly 7-foot height brought in more than 11 million views. Although Shires are generally a tall breed, Phantom’s...
Grocery & SupermaketNewsweek

How to Get Free Slurpees at 7-Eleven Throughout July

7-Eleven has celebrated its birthday every year since 2002 by offering free Slurpees to any customer walking through the door. Last year, the event was canceled due to a rise in COVID cases, to avoid big crowds at stores. But customers who adhered to the 7Rewards loyalty program were given...
AnimalsScienceBlog.com

Reptile ‘super glue’ tops bleeding in seconds using visible light

Indiana Jones hates snakes. And he’s certainly not alone. The fear of snakes is so common it even has its own name: ophidiophobia. Kibret Mequanint doesn’t particularly like the slithery reptiles either (he actually hates them too) but the Western University bioengineer and his international collaborators have found a novel use for snake venom: a body tissue ‘super glue’ that can stop life-threatening bleeding in seconds.
Interior DesignHGTV

Installing a Tile Floor

In a kitchen or bathroom, stone or ceramic surfaces resist water, odors and, above all, they are easy to clean. If you selected natural stone over ceramic tile, be aware that stone must be sealed to prevent staining. Also, natural stone can be less durable than ceramic. Tools and Materials.
AmazonPosted by
SPY

The Best Utility Knife Is a Versatile Tool for Your Everyday Cutting Needs

While the sharp side of your keys or a standard kitchen knife can sometimes suffice when it comes to your daily cutting needs, many jobs require a knife with a blade better suited to the task. The best utility knives are multi-purpose cutting tools that can deal with numerous materials, from cardboard to leather and everything in between.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Here's how to make a dowel dragonfly with Susan's Craft Party

Houston Chronicle design director Susan Barber teaches you how to make a dragonfly using a dowel and a cookie sheet. She also shows us a cool way to decoupage on corrugated paper. Download the free dragonfly wings PDF. SCP Dragonfly Wings by Houston Chronicle. Watch Susan Barber as she shows...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Rental With Vintage Finds and DIY Murals Is a Perfect ‘1980s Art Deco’ Vibe

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m non-binary and queer. Honestly that’s reflected in my home because being queer for me has been accepting myself and accepting the weird. And my space is truly a mesh of myself and just full-on weird. I sell vintage furniture, so my apartment is a mixture of all my favorite pieces I’ve found.

Comments / 0

Community Policy