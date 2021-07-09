Resin Crafts: Cool Projects to Make with Epoxy

Learn how to make these resin crafts for home or gifts! These 30+ resin craft ideas are perfect for beginners. Get tips and tricks for success too!. I’ll be honest, I love it when crafts come back around. It’s happened with Mod Podge several times – as you might expect with a product that is over 50 years old. It’s nice when the next generation can enjoy something that I enjoyed as a kid. Annnnddd I just made myself sound really old.