Battery-Powered Fans Are a Genius Way To Stay Cool This Summer

By Rachel Pasche
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 7 days ago
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes when the heat starts to roll in, all you want is a breeze on your face to cool you off, and that's where a portable fan comes in handy time and time again. Maybe you're at the beach or on a campground with no outlets for an AC adapter, or maybe you don't like dealing with chargers and would prefer to have a cordless option for easy portability. Either way, a battery-powered fan is super useful in a ton of situations.

Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it's a country life.

