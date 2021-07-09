Battery-Powered Fans Are a Genius Way To Stay Cool This Summer

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes when the heat starts to roll in, all you want is a breeze on your face to cool you off, and that's where a portable fan comes in handy time and time again. Maybe you're at the beach or on a campground with no outlets for an AC adapter, or maybe you don't like dealing with chargers and would prefer to have a cordless option for easy portability. Either way, a battery-powered fan is super useful in a ton of situations.