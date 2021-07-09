Man shot, killed at Five Points MARTA station, police say

ATLANTA — Police say a man was shot and killed in downtown Atlanta at the Five Points MARTA station Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:18 p.m. The man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, where he died.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Police have not released any information about the potential shooter.

This is the second fatal shooting at the Five Points MARTA station this week. A man was shot and killed on the eastbound platform on the 5th. That victim’s identity has also not been released.

It’s unclear if today’s victim was inside or outside the station. Crime scene tape was strung across one entrance Friday afternoon.

