Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Man shot, killed at Five Points MARTA station, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01G5Uz_0asR9MTi00

ATLANTA — Police say a man was shot and killed in downtown Atlanta at the Five Points MARTA station Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:18 p.m. The man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, where he died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim’s identity has not been released. Police have not released any information about the potential shooter.

  • Who is Bryan Rhoden, the suspect accused in a triple murder at a Cobb County country club?

This is the second fatal shooting at the Five Points MARTA station this week. A man was shot and killed on the eastbound platform on the 5th. That victim’s identity has also not been released.

It’s unclear if today’s victim was inside or outside the station. Crime scene tape was strung across one entrance Friday afternoon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Colorado father convicted of killing his 13-year-old son

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado father was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son. Mark Redwine, 59, was indicted in 2017 in connection with the disappearance of Dylan Redwine, who was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2012, while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father’s home outside the city of Durango.
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Man sets own car on fire on California highway to scare off bears

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A man set his own car ablaze Thursday morning on a California highway in an attempt to deter bears that were no where near the area, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol responded to a car fire around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 near the California/Nevada border and found a man in his 30s yelling about “the bears,” SF Gate reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy