Not only have the released their exciting new menu, BUT they have also announced their first schedule of stops to check them out!. The food truck scene in Quincy, Illinois just keeps growing and growing, and we have known now for a couple weeks that the great Quincy restaurant called The Red Light Bar and Grill, which was forced to close their doors due to their building being sold, has become Quincy's newest food truck. Well now we know exactly what they will be serving and when and where they will be!