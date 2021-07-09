Cancel
Jury indicts Ft. Wainwright soldier for fatal shooting of Black Lives Matter protester in Texas

By Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks
ktoo.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fort Wainwright soldier who fatally shot a Black Lives Matter protester in Texas last year was indicted last week by a grand jury in Austin, Texas. Sgt. Daniel Perry was stationed at Fort Hood when he shot the protester on July 25, 2020, but on Sept. 1 he began a new tour at Fort Wainwright. A Fairbanks civil rights advocate worries the case could inflame local racial tensions.

