Salisbury, NC

Livingstone College will clear balances owed by students who took classes during spring semester

By Josh Bergeron
Salisbury Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — Livingstone College will provide a clean slate for students who enrolled in classes during the spring semester. Livingstone on Friday announced it will spend about $2.8 million in COVID-19 relief funding to forgive balances owed to the college by students who attended during the just-ended semester. To take advantage of the debt forgiveness initiative, students need to sign a return a document no later than Thursday. The debt forgiveness applies to money owed to the school rather than third-party loan providers.

