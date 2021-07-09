Cancel
Sip the Summer Away at These All-American Beer Gardens

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s one of the best ways to beat the stifling summer heat? By downing an ice-cold brew at one of many sprawling beer gardens, of course. While the Germans may have perfected the art of imbibing outdoors, we’ve gotten pretty damn good at it right here in the U.S.A. Wherever...

Yonkers, NYmommypoppins.com

Family-Friendly Beer Gardens in Westchester and the Hudson Valley

Summer is finally here, and it's time to start truly enjoying some outdoor fun. Here's something the whole family can get in on: going to one of the beer gardens in the area. Sure, a beer garden might not seem like the first place you’d take little ones, but with kid-friendly food and even games and toys, it can be a great spot to spend a sunny afternoon. If you're searching for some other family-friendly fare this season, bookmark this list of kid-friendly outdoor dining spots.
Tampa, FLattractionsmagazine.com

Free beer is back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for a limited time

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s two back-to-back championships with the return of free beer!. For the entire month of July, guests ages 21 and older can visit the Garden Gate Café to receive two 7-ounce complimentary beers during their visit to the park. The free 7-ounce pours will be available daily from 11:30 a.m. until one hour before park close.
Raleigh, NCWRAL

The Raleigh Beer Garden Beer Olympics

Raleigh Beer Garden will host its first Beer Olympics on Sunday. Teams of four can sign up via the Raleigh Beer Garden Facebook page. It is $60 per team and includes a free beer for each person. Opening ceremonies start at 1 p.m. and events will include trivia, beer pong, cornhole, dodgeball and more.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Let's Brunch: Beer Garden brunch at Good City Wauwatosa

Brunch has become a ubiquitous part of weekend life in Milwaukee and it seems everyone has a favorite spot to indulge. But if you’re looking to try something new, this series is for you. We’ll be highlighting a new brunch spot every week and bringing you all the tasty details. Click here to check out all the spots we've tried!
Philadelphia, PAphillyinfluencer.com

Sips and Eats: PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk opens, World of Wings comes to Philly, and National French Fry Day

PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk Opens for Summer Season. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s (PHS) Pop Up Garden in Manayunk has been open for over a week. On top of the beautiful outdoor seatings, families, friends, and pets now can enjoy the PHS Pop Up Garden’s horticultural displays along with a full-scale menu with new food and beverage offerings, as well as new artistic design elements, and new public and private seating options.
Somerville, MAbostonchefs.com

Assembly Row Beer Garden (+ BBQ!)

Night Shift Brewing’s Owl’s Nest pop-up beer gardens have become a well-loved seasonal treat (especially the one on the Esplanade), and now they’re making their way to Somerville with their new Assembly Row location. They’re teaming up with chef Andy Husbands and his ‘que lovin’ crew at The Smoke Shop so you can spend the summer sipping brewskies and sinking your teeth into seriously good (awarding-winning, even) barbecue.
Brooklyn, NYgetitforless.info

Brooklyn Summer Wine Beer & Spirits Fest

Brooklyn Summer Fest is a perfect opportunity for guests to meet and hang out with friends and enjoy the libation of their choice. Summer Fest is your all access pass to emerging and renowned breweries, wineries and spirits from around the corner to across the globe. Guests will enjoy samples for the entire evening paired with live entertainment, food and interactive games.
Tacoma, WAhustlebelt.com

Belt’s Beer Garden: Sig ‘Em Up!

Sig Brewing Company is located in the heart of Tacoma, Washington. Their 7 Bbl brewpub has been operating in the city’s Hillside District for just over a year now, opening their doors in June of 2020. I’m not sure if their beers leave the state or what their distribution looks...
Eugene, OReugenecascadescoast.org

Summer Beer Patios

Sip a cold craft beer on a sunny patio! Here are a few favorite brewery patios for enjoying the local craft beer scene—although there are many more popular beer gardens. Just follow the Eugene Ale Trail to get a full experience of the region's top breweries. McMenamins North Bank. Take...
Restaurantsparadisecoast.com

Boston Beer Garden

Revel in 360-degree views of your favorite sporting event on our state-of-the-art sound and plasma screen systems. Boston Beer Garden is the perfect place to catch the game, to meet friends for a great meal, or enjoy drinks from one of our indoor or outdoor expansive bars. Enjoy your next special occasion at Boston Beer Garden in one of our private party spaces, capable of holding hundreds of guests.Our mission is ABSOLUTE GUEST SATISFACTION! We strive for the highest quality in all things- food, beverages, service and ambiance. The experience for our guests must be the best it can be. We are committed to providing value to our customers. Our goal is to exceed their expectations of a casual dining establishment and do so within a reasonable time to moderate price structure. This is key to long term success! We keep things straight-forward and simple.
Massachusetts StateOnlyInYourState

Enjoy Cold Brews In The Beer Garden Of Wormtown Brewery In Massachusetts

When the weather is warm, most of us want to spend as much time as possible outside. Whether it’s to go hiking, to a beach, or drink and eat outside on a patio at our favorite establishment, we have numerous options here in the Bay State to enjoy the great outdoors. And if you’ve been searching for an awesome brewery that serves delicious frosty brews in a beer garden, head to Wormtown Brewery in Worcester.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Annual Great American Beer Tasting event returns

DAYTON — The annual Great American Beer Tasting event has returned. For the past 13 years, the Dragons and Heidelberg Distributing have partnered to bring a wide variety of beers, ciders, and seltzers for fans to try, Day Air Ballpark stated in a news release. Tickets are now on sale...
Dallas, TXDallas News

11 sommelier-approved canned wines for summer sipping

Move over hard seltzers and spritzers. Canned wines still want a spot in the cooler. As Americans spend more time outdoors — a legacy of the pandemic — their thirst for canned adult beverages increases. With more winemakers than ever vying for this market, you’ll find a head-spinning variety of canned wines in stores now.
Drinksvinepair.com

The New Frontiers of American Wine-Inspired Beers

Brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker were both working in wine when they decided to start brewing beer back in the early 1990s. Firestone was running the third-generation Firestone Vineyard in Napa Valley, and Walker and his wife Polly (Adam’s sister), were running a small vineyard nearby. “We took off...

