Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton, VA

Hampton’s new police chief, Mark Talbot, sworn in during ceremony

By Lisa Vernon Sparks, Daily Press
Posted by 
Daily Press
Daily Press
 7 days ago

City officials hosted swearing-ceremony Friday for new Hampton Chief of Police Mark Talbot.

Talbot, 50, was sworn-in by Hampton Circuit Court Judge Michael Gaten during a short midday program at the Fort Monroe Theatre.

He officially began work Tuesday to oversee the Hampton Police Division’s 314 sworn officers and an overall staff of 376. Talbot will be paid $180,000 a year. He replaced Terry Sult, who retired earlier this year.

“We will make sure that we deliver the kindness and compassion and caring to the people that need it the most,” Talbot said during the ceremony, in a tweet the city sent out. “Something great is about to happen.”

Talbot previously served as chief of police in Norristown, Pennsylvania. He had spent his career working in departments in Pennsylvania, beginning as a corrections officer in Reading. Talbot rose through the ranks, becoming deputy chief and later director of the Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation of the Pennsylvania Department of State, before becoming Norristown’s police chief.

Talbot holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Penn State University. He is also a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police, the Police Executive Development Institute at Penn State University and the Criminal Justice Leadership Institute at the University of Delaware.

Lisa Vernon Sparks, 757-247-4832, lvernonsparks@dailypress.com

Comments / 1

Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
1K+
Followers
310
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State University#Hampton Circuit Court#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Hampton bumping local elections to November will bring another change to its charter

Now that Virginia requires all local elections be held in November, Hampton officials say they need to change the city charter. Hampton has another law on the books now at odds with the state. It’s a 2015 measure requiring City Council members who announce their mayoral candidacy to vacate their seats by June 30, even if they don’t win. Voters would select a candidate during a special election ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Electric scooters coming to Hampton with pilot program beginning in 2 neighborhoods

It’s not a true transportation alternative yet, but motorized scooter rentals will be a thing in Hampton soon. The City Council approved an agreement Wednesday with Neutron Holdings — doing business as Lime — to establish a pilot program for motorized scooter rentals in two Hampton neighborhoods. The city also amended its local ordinances, holding a public hearing on the matter and passed a ...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Press

Navy tightens COVID-19 restrictions in Hampton Roads

The Navy’s Hampton Roads installations are tightening pandemic restrictions after easing them two weeks ago. The move returns Navy facility to Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Bravo. Hampton Roads is no longer hitting a key Department of Defense benchmark — new COVID-19 cases at two for every 100,000 area residents — for the lowest level of restriction: HPCON Alpha. COVID-19 case ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Former Newport News investment broker back in prison after failing to answer phone one night on home confinement

For more than a year on home confinement, Jeffrey A. Martinovich has taken daily calls from a Newport News halfway house to prove he was actually at his house. But one night in late May, the halfway house couldn’t reach him: The former Newport News investment broker didn’t answer the phone at his Norfolk home, saying later that he didn’t hear the calls. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has deemed ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Newport News lifts state of emergency; slightly more than half the city has been vaccinated

The Newport News City Council voted Tuesday night to end the local state of emergency that was declared in March 2020 in response to the pandemic. The city’s declaration was first announced March 12, 2020 — the same day Gov. Ralph Northam declared the state of emergency for the state and five days after health officials reported the first coronavirus case in Hampton Roads. The city’s ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Newport News wants to bring people back to downtown

Newport News is working on several initiatives to encourage people to visit and move downtown. The multi-pronged approach includes development, art and a new branding concept. “The intent here was really to really revitalize downtown — to get people moving back to that area,” assistant city manager Ralph Clayton told the City Council at a June work session. Downtown will soon be home to a ...

Comments / 1

Community Policy