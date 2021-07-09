Hampton’s new police chief, Mark Talbot, sworn in during ceremony

City officials hosted swearing-ceremony Friday for new Hampton Chief of Police Mark Talbot.

Talbot, 50, was sworn-in by Hampton Circuit Court Judge Michael Gaten during a short midday program at the Fort Monroe Theatre.

He officially began work Tuesday to oversee the Hampton Police Division’s 314 sworn officers and an overall staff of 376. Talbot will be paid $180,000 a year. He replaced Terry Sult, who retired earlier this year.

“We will make sure that we deliver the kindness and compassion and caring to the people that need it the most,” Talbot said during the ceremony, in a tweet the city sent out. “Something great is about to happen.”

Talbot previously served as chief of police in Norristown, Pennsylvania. He had spent his career working in departments in Pennsylvania, beginning as a corrections officer in Reading. Talbot rose through the ranks, becoming deputy chief and later director of the Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation of the Pennsylvania Department of State, before becoming Norristown’s police chief.

Talbot holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Penn State University. He is also a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police, the Police Executive Development Institute at Penn State University and the Criminal Justice Leadership Institute at the University of Delaware.

Lisa Vernon Sparks, 757-247-4832, lvernonsparks@dailypress.com