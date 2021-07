Change Opaque Markets – focus on agri-commodities. The lack of transparency is an infamous issue in the commodities market because it creates an inherent inability to accurately price risk. This issue is particularly pervasive in the agricultural commodities sector, such as natural rubber where supply chains start with remote smallholders numbering in the millions with little investment capital available and thus, lacking the infrastructure to collect accurate data. In addition, ESG reporting is technically still not mandatory as it relies on companies self-disclosing data, hence is viewed by many as optional and subjective rather than prescriptive. The choice to not respond also proves to be a barrier to the collection of accurate and timely data.