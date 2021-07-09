Cancel
Alkoomi 2019 Cabernet-Merlot (Frankland River)

 12 days ago

Where Alkoomi's 100% Cabernet is chiseled and powerful, the Merlot in this blend does wonders in softening and brightening this wine into a highly drinkable drop. The cooler climes of Western Australia's deep south are on display here in the form of fresh, high-toned red berry fruit, graphite and dried green herbs. Medium-bodied, the palate is silky yet cinched in highly textural tannins, but there's enough vibrant, juicy fruit to keep things fresh. An iron fist in a velvet glove. Drink now–2028. Christina Pickard.

