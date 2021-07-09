Cancel
Fox News’ Anti-Vaccination Hysteria Has Reached a Disturbing New Level

By Ryan Bort
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
Brian Kilmeade employed some interesting logic on Friday to criticize President Biden’s push to get more Americans vaccinated. “They’re going to knock on your door, they’re going to demand that you take it, and they’re going to give you a third shot,” the Fox & Friends host said. “It’s unbelievable how offensive this administration is getting with a pandemic that is clearly on the run. We’re doing better than any other country. Almost 60-70 percent of this country has taken two shots, and yet this administration is panicking and infiltrating our lives.”

www.rollingstone.com

Rolling Stone

