Yosemite National Park has some of the most iconic and best hikes in the National Park system. From waterfalls to giant sequoias to jaw-dropping summit views, there is something for every type of hiker exploring Yosemite. The park has everything from easy, paved walking trails to very strenuous trails that climb up and out of Yosemite Valley, and we cover the entire hiking spectrum in this trail guide so you can easily plan your next trip.