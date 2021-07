Lots of brands have plug-in hybrids, Jeep is engineering the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee to be an off-road leader as well as a hybrid. As part of its EV Day, Stellantis and Jeep released pictures of its all-new electrified 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. The new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee follows on the heels of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe which has gotten great reviews. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is an incredibly popular vehicle for Jeep. Seven million Grand Cherokees have sold world-wide over the last thirty years. Jeep needs to hit it out of the park and by all indications, it will.