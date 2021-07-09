New attraction planned for the return of the Chippewa County Fair

The Page County Extension is excited to return to a “normal” fair schedule for the 2021 which will be held July 20 – 25. “We were so thankful to have ‘show and go events’ last year due to COVID, but this year, we are looking forward to face to face judging for static projects and the opportunity for the public to come and watch the 4-H and FFA exhibitors show off all their hard work. We have 270 4-H’ers in Page County and these youth are some of the best across all of Iowa,” Lexi Davies, Page County Youth Coordinator, said.