New attraction planned for the return of the Chippewa County Fair
Like many events in 2020, the Chippewa County Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year returns with a line-up of events beginning Wednesday, July 28th through Sunday, August 1st. One of the attractions added to the line-up this year has a unique look and has been seen at county fairs around the United States and Canada. On Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, guests at the fair can visit with Hillbilly Bob, who will be on the grounds with his 1929 Model A Ford that’s not like any other car on display.www.montenews.com
