Will children under 12-years-old need the covid-19 vaccine?

By Kourtney Williams
kadn.com
 7 days ago

"Their risk of having a bad outcome from covid is not zero so risk of death not being zero we want the risk of death to zero in children" There are currently 3 Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson however none of them are for children under the age of 12-years-old. Health Care professionals believe children are our most vulnerable population and should be protected.

