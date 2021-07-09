Cancel
Chippewa County, MN

Eviction Moratorium ending in "off-ramp" plan

montenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 15-month ban on evictions in Minnesota, the Eviction Moratorium is coming to an end. The Eviction Moratorium banned landlords from removing tenants from their properties for failure to pay rent as a part of protections put in place with the Governor’s Peacetime Emergency measures that came along with the COVID-19 pandemic. At a news conference held at the end of June, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho answered questions about the winding down of the state’s emergency responses to the pandemic, as well as to clarify a bill signed by Governor Walz that provides an “eviction off-ramp” law passed by the Minnesota Legislature. The law went into effect on June 30, and is designed to gradually phase out the Eviction Moratorium in phases that started June 30 when landlords were first allowed to give notices of lease termination or nonrenewable of a lease to households that have “materially violated the lease (other than nonpayment of rent)”. This date was also the start of allowing landlords to begin the process of evicting tenants who are behind on rent despite being eligible for a COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program, who didn’t receive funding for reasons such as refusal to apply for the program or refusal to comply with the application process.

