ANN ARBOR , MI -- Keen eyes will spot more than just the booths and crowds at this weekend’s Ann Arbor Art Fair — they may just spot some colorful characters. Local chalk artist David Zinn has paired with the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, one of the three separate fairs that participates in the Art Fair, to host a scavenger hunt. The hunt will feature a new drawing by Zinn each day, for a total of three drawings hidden around the fair.