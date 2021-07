It was after the group stage of Euro 2020 that a close friend, one of those millions of people who don’t think of football as a religion but who has loved every second of this England team’s nerve-jangling journey to Sunday’s final against Italy, asked a question that had presumably been bugging an awful lot of others. Why, she wanted to know, does everyone love Harry Kane? She’d watched all three group games, against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, gauged the emotional way England fans felt about their captain, listened to how commentators and pundits raved about the non-scoring centre-forward, and was baffled. As far as she could tell, she said, he just “lumbers about”.