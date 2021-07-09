GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3753; (P) 1.3779; (R1) 1.3817;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 1.3730 support will resume the fall from 1.4248, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.4240. Deeper decline would be seen to 1.3668 support and possibly below. On the upside, break of 1.4000 resistance will argue that fall from 1.4248 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.4240/8 resistance zone.www.actionforex.com
