GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

GBPUSD is trading at 1.38317; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3795 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.4065. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Wedge pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3750. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3655. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance area and fix above 1.3905: as we can see, bears managed to hold this level several times.