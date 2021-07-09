Cancel
Apollonia's Pizzeria

By Brant Cox
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 7 days ago
For years, Apollonia’s was one of our Mid-Wilshire pizza go-to’s, thanks to their crispy thin crust and fresh toppings. But it wasn’t until they quietly added an off-menu square pie in 2019 that things were really taken to a completely different level for us. With crunchy, inch-thick crust and a spongey, light interior, this is pizza you drive across town to try. At $40, there’s definitely going to be a little sticker shock, but just know that their 10x14in square pie can easily feed two people for a week.

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors.

