Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Reward increased to find the murder suspect of Michelle Cummings

By Kelly Broderick
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tY3co_0asR6rMg00

The Annapolis Police Department announced on Friday that there's more reward money for information leading to the arrest of those responsible with killing a Texas mother in town for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.

The reward has been increased to $57,000.

RELATED : Naval Academy freshman to join classmates for induction ceremony, despite mother's horrific murder

“Someone knows something,” said Chief Ed Jackson. “We must bring peace and closure to the Cummings family, the USNA family and the Annapolis community. This additional monetary incentive will hopefully make someone do the right thing and come forward.”

Police say 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings was staying at the Graduate Hotel, sitting on an outdoor patio, when she was fatally struck by a stray bullet.

Comments / 0

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Naval Academy, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Jordan#The U S Naval Academy#Usna#The Graduate Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy