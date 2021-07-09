Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 01:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; White Pine County Very warm conditions will continue across northern and central Nevada A broad area of high pressure will continue to bring above normal temperatures to central and northern Nevada through the weekend. Expect hot temperatures in valleys with highs in the 90s to lower 100s. Lows will only drop into the 50s and 60s across the lower valleys. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Beat the heat, check the back seat! Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.