Phoenix Suns’ Torrey Craig day-to-day after Game 2 knee injury
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig is considered day-to-day after he injured his right knee during Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, ESPN reported.
Craig’s MRI came back clean, showing no structural damage to the knee, according to the report.
Craig left Game 2 after taking a charge from Giannis Antetokounmpo at the end of the third quarter. One of Phoenix's regular rotational players off the bench, Craig had six points in eight minutes before leaving Game 2 and recorded two points and three rebounds in 16 minutes of Game 1.
The Suns already lost one player to injury this series. Forward Dario Saric tore his right ACL in Game 1 and is out for the remainder of the series.
The NBA Finals continue Sunday in Milwaukee, with the Suns up 2-0 in the best-of-seven matchup, earning a 118-105 victory at home in Game 1 and 118-108 decision at home in Game 2.
–Field Level Media
