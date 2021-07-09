Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose to study creating cannabis equity program

By Stephanie Lam
Posted by 
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 7 days ago

After months of discussion, San Jose officials have a timeline for conducting a report which will document residents’ experiences with cannabis-related crimes and barriers to entering the legal market.

The findings could determine how the city will use more than $550,000 from the state’s Bureau of Cannabis Control to create a cannabis equity program.

Equity programs can help people who are negatively or disproportionately affected by cannabis criminalization to establish their own businesses in the legal market.

Data shows that while people of color are most likely to be cited, fined and jailed for cannabis-related charges, they’re not most likely to own a cannabis business in California, according to Marijuana Business Daily .

San Jose has 16 registered cannabis businesses, three of which are minority-owned.

“That’s what equity folks want, more opportunity,” said Sean Kali-rai, founder of the Silicon Valley Cannabis Alliance . “Creating more opportunity by itself will create more diversity (in cannabis businesses).”

City officials applied for and received nearly $150,000 from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development in April 2020 to study cannabis equity . Any unused funds will be returned to the state.

Peter Hamilton, senior executive analyst to the city manager’s office of administration, policy and intergovernmental relations, said the deadline to submit the report to the state is February 2022. He said the city anticipates retaining a consultant to conduct the study by late summer.

Related Stories

May 21, 2021

San Jose cannabis deliveries and pickups skyrocket during pandemic

September 28, 2020

San Jose: Black-owned cannabis businesses move to front of the shelf

June 11, 2020

San Jose gets grant to look deeper at local cannabis industry equity

While the report is expected to be completed in the fall, cannabis equity activist Javier Armas said city officials should prioritize any steps that can lead to an equity program and the establishment of more cannabis businesses. Armas is the co-founder of the Bay Area Latino Cannabis Alliance , an organization that helps provide Latinos with information and resources to enter the cannabis industry.

“San Jose needs to wake up and really smell the cannabis coffee, it’s a powerful movement,” Armas said. “The writing on the wall of the cannabis economic trajectory is very very clear.”

Tax revenue from cannabis sales is expected to provide the city with $17 million for fiscal year 2020-21—the most profitable year since Prop. 64 legalized recreational retail shops in 2016, according to San Jose Police Department Division Manager Wendy Sollazzi.

Kali-rai said this money can go toward the city’s essential services such as road repair and police and fire departments.

Although Armas said he mainly helps cannabis equity applicants in Oakland where a program is already established, he hopes to see more applicants from San Jose.

“San Jose has not stepped up to the cannabis plate as of yet, and we really hope that it does,” Armas said.

Kali-rai said the city can become a leader in cannabis equity if officials take time to study the industry and the progress of existing programs in cities such as Oakland and San Fransisco.

“Cannabis is one of those industries where being an early mover isn’t necessarily an advantage,” Kali-rai said. “I think the fact that San Jose has waited a little bit, surveyed the landscape and is being thoughtful moving forward, I think that’s really meaningful and important.”

Contact Stephanie Lam at stephanielam.c@gmail.com or follow @StephCLam on Twitter.

The post San Jose to study creating cannabis equity program appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#San Jos#Marijuana Business Daily#Office Of Administration#Latinos#Stephanielam C Gmail Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

State rent relief program serves South Bay residents

When California started its COVID-19 rent relief program in April with a plan to disburse $33 million in federal funds to San Jose residents, the city and Santa Clara County decided to run their own joint program for extremely low income households. But this hybrid approach creates problems, state officials say. “We have two programs in... The post State rent relief program serves South Bay residents appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose: The second most expensive place to rent in the country

If you earn minimum wage in San Jose, you either need a roommate or a second job to afford market-rate rent. For the 44% of San Jose’s population that rents their homes, this is likely not a surprise. But a new report describes just how stratified the local rental market has become over the past... The post San Jose: The second most expensive place to rent in the country appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Los Gatos, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

This Silicon Valley town is doubling its housing; residents are crying foul

In a town that has barely grown for the last two decades, Los Gatos is looking to add more housing—almost twice as many units as it needs by 2040. Officials are recommending 3,783 new housing units in the next 20 years. That’s a significant 90% increase over the town’s state-mandated housing production goal of 1,993.... The post This Silicon Valley town is doubling its housing; residents are crying foul appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

No Delta variant spike in Santa Clara County—yet

One month ago, millions of Californians celebrated the end of COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. But a new variant of the virus poses an outbreak threat that some experts say is only a matter of time. While people took their masks off for the first time in a year, COVID-19 spread and mutated, mainly among unvaccinated people. Now,... The post No Delta variant spike in Santa Clara County—yet appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

A tale of two San Jose rose gardens

When visitors hear “San Jose Rose Garden,” they likely picture a lush field of roses growing over a well-manicured lawn. But that’s not what they see at the Heritage Rose Garden, which has fallen victim to neglect, vandalism and even arson over the last year. “We desperately need a few new serious volunteers who will... The post A tale of two San Jose rose gardens appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s largest emergency homeless shelter closes

Homeless advocates say dozens of people are left without a roof over their heads after South Hall, one of San Jose’s largest temporary COVID-19 shelters, shut down Thursday. City officials have vowed to help find shelter for all the residents through a nonprofit partner. “Some people went to tiny homes,” homeless advocate Shaunn Cartwright told... The post San Jose’s largest emergency homeless shelter closes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

VTA further delays return of San Jose light rail

Bad news for South Bay commuters—VTA may have overestimated its readiness to resume light rail service. On Tuesday, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced that its light rail trains are likely to start later than the end of July, as the agency previously stated. “VTA is working diligently and compassionately to restore the service we... The post VTA further delays return of San Jose light rail appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose, school districts push for digital equity

Students are resuming in-person instruction this school year, but some will be returning with significantly different experiences from their months of virtual learning. Erendia Diaz, who has sons in the Alum Rock Union School District and East Side Union School District, experienced this gap firsthand. When her sons switched to virtual learning last year due... The post San Jose, school districts push for digital equity appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sees increase in value of taxable properties

The value of taxable properties in Santa Clara County rose by 4.6% since last year—showing that the pandemic’s economic impact had a limited reach. “This was not a normal business cycle,” Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone told San José Spotlight. “This was a self-imposed recession, based upon the health crisis.” The total value of... The post Santa Clara County sees increase in value of taxable properties appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

VTA to discuss remodeling site of San Jose mass shooting

A mass shooting in May left San Jose without light rail service for weeks. Now that VTA has a roadmap to resume service, the transit agency will discuss a budget that, among other things, seeks to rebuild parts of the rail yard damaged in the shooting. VTA’s Board of Directors will discuss funding Tuesday to rehabilitate and rebuild... The post VTA to discuss remodeling site of San Jose mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Law EnforcementPosted by
San José Spotlight

EGD: San Jose police doesn’t know what it’s doing with its own tech

During a cool Thanksgiving weekend in 2019, Brian Hofer and his younger brother were driving home to Oakland along I-80 in Contra Costa County. The rental vehicle they were driving, a Kia from the rental company Getaround, was reported stolen from San Jose just the month before. Yet the report was not updated after the... The post EGD: San Jose police doesn’t know what it’s doing with its own tech appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Bramson: Empty office and retail sites could be used for housing

Vacant storefronts with “For Lease” signs fading in the windows. Abandoned strip malls with a sea of empty concrete spaces. Massive corporate offices from a bygone, pre-virtual era, sitting unoccupied, desolate, forgotten. Sadly, this is the post-pandemic narrative for many California cities, suburbs and exurbs these days. Along with an unexpected financial collapse and a... The post Bramson: Empty office and retail sites could be used for housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Bloom Energy sues Santa Clara over permits—for a second time

Bloom Energy filed suit against Santa Clara last week—marking the second time the San Jose-based energy company has sued the city to issue permits for its fuel cell boxes. “Climate change is rearing its ugly head,” Santa Clara Councilmember Suds Jain told San José Spotlight. “My main opposition to Bloom Energy is that their carbon footprint... The post Bloom Energy sues Santa Clara over permits—for a second time appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Some Santa Clara County workers return to the office

Roughly 15 months after offices across the South Bay shuttered due to the pandemic, some county employees are slowly returning to the workplace. “With our responsibilities, we need people in the office,” Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone told San José Spotlight. “There were always people in the office during the pandemic, but now we’re... The post Some Santa Clara County workers return to the office appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Khamis: The cost of housing development and the housing crisis

To really understand affordable housing in California, we must take a step back and take into consideration the ever-increasing cost and time-consuming regulations for builders throughout the state. We have all heard about the growing cost of lumber, the shrinking of a qualified construction labor force and the steadily increasing cost of land, all factors... The post Khamis: The cost of housing development and the housing crisis appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley pedals closer to region’s first bicycle superhighway

Santa Clara County is planning the region’s first bike superhighway—but a route still needs to be selected. “I don’t see a bicycle superhighway going down El Camino,” Erik Lindskog, a member of VTA’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, said at Wednesday’s meeting. “I think a bicycle superhighway needs to be a little more separate from... The post Silicon Valley pedals closer to region’s first bicycle superhighway appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Records show history of neglect at destroyed San Jose landmark

Before the H.G. Wade Warehouse in Alviso burned down last month, it suffered through a decade of neglect and failed attempts to transform it into a usable structure. San José Spotlight reviewed hundreds of pages of enforcement investigations and emails obtained through a public records request documenting the city’s fruitless attempts to keep the building from falling further into... The post Records show history of neglect at destroyed San Jose landmark appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose loses historic building in Alviso

A piece of Alviso history just went up in flames—and some locals wonder if the blaze could’ve been prevented. The historic H.G. Wade Warehouse in Alviso was destroyed after a fire broke out in late June. For residents struggling to preserve the spirit of a neighborhood that predates the Civil War, the loss of one of their... The post San Jose loses historic building in Alviso appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s low-income schools see large share of police calls

In the last five years, police logged at least 9,200 calls for service to schools in San Jose. A disproportionate amount came from high schools with high populations of minority students or students living in poverty, a data analysis by San José Spotlight found. Seven of the 10 schools with the most police service calls to... The post San Jose’s low-income schools see large share of police calls appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose closing in on herd immunity for COVID-19

San Jose has partially vaccinated 85% of eligible residents for COVID-19, becoming the first major American city to reach the milestone, according to Mayor Sam Liccardo. Whether that constitutes herd immunity remains to be seen. In partnering with Santa Clara County, the most populous city in the Bay Area has partially vaccinated more than 740,000 residents... The post San Jose closing in on herd immunity for COVID-19 appeared first on San José Spotlight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy