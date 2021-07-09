Naig Responds To Executive Order On Antitrust Enforcement

(Des Moines, IA) — The numbers for planes, trains, and automobiles in Iowa continue to show a rebound in traffic following drops during the COVID pandemic. The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Stuart Anderson says, “we are continuing to be really close to pre-pandemic levels. Our June numbers were at one percent below the June of 2019 levels.” Anderson says there is still some impact from workers telecommuting and cited the I-235 route through Des Moines as an example where numbers are lower as some businesses haven’t returned to in-person work. He says the most recent air travel numbers reflect the recovery. Anderson said the May numbers grew pretty healthfully from April and “we are actually at about 70 percent of the May 2019 level.” He expects a lot more growth at commercial service airports in the June and July numbers.