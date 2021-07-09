Naig Responds To Executive Order On Antitrust Enforcement
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued a statement today (Friday) following the announcement that the federal government will begin taking steps to encourage more competition in several sectors of the national economy, including agriculture. Naig’s statement says one of his top priorities is ensuring that Iowa farmers have strong and accessible markets for the commodities that they produce. The announcement says President Biden is issuing an executive order directing the United States Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies to revive antitrust enforcement and promote competition throughout the U-S economy.
