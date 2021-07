MSI today announced that it is updating its AMD lineup of Bravo 15 gaming laptops. The company launched the Bravo 15 models based on the Ryzen 4000 H-series mobile APUs last year. But since then, AMD has released its Ryzen 5000 mobile APUs codenamed Cezanne which feature the improved Zen 3 architecture. As a result, MSI is refreshing its Bravo 15 models with the newer 45W 5000 H-series parts and promises a 15% improvement in performance over the last-gen models. Sadly, the graphics side of the new Bravo 15 sees no change as it still has the older RDNA 1-based Radeon RX 5500M GPU and it would have been great to see something like an RX 6600M instead.