Governor Kay Ivey’s re-election campaign on Thursday announced she has raised more than $1.2 million in her bid to retain her office. “The people of Alabama are energized and enthusiastic for 2022, and I could not be more grateful to them for their overwhelming support of my re-election campaign,” Ivey said in a statement. “Alabama is breaking record after record and experiencing one of the strongest economic comebacks in the nation, but there is even more work to do. No doubt, I could not do this without the incredible support from my fellow Alabamians.”