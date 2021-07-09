Can You Guess Most Common Tattoo People Get In Colorado?

A new study from Instacart determined the most popular ice cream flavors in each state. "Americans' love for ice cream runs deep, and with thousands of different ice cream options available for purchase through Instacart, we thought it would be fascinating to dig into the data to uncover the most uniquely popular flavors in each state," Instacart's trends expert Laurentia Romaniuk told Travel + Leisure. "It turns out that people across the country have a hankering for vanilla, peanut butter cups, and fudge since 'Moose Tracks' is the top unique flavor in 12 states."