Today’s Top Stories: July 9, 2021

The City of Brentwood will a hold community meeting on Tuesday, July 27 at 6pm at the Granny White Park Pavilion located at 610 Granny White Pike. The purpose of this meeting is to present the playground design plans and to gather additional public input to build upon input previously received from an online survey conducted earlier this spring. City Manager Kirk Bednar said, “we also hope to hear from the community, those who will use the park, live close to it, or perhaps are just interested in the project. We want everyone’s input on what will make this first-of-its-kind playground perfect for Brentwood. “