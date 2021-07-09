Cancel
Franklin, TN

Today's Top Stories: July 9, 2021

By Andrea Hinds
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 7 days ago
Here's a look at the top stories for July 9, 2021. 1Liquor Store to Open in Former Franklin Shoney's. Nolensville's Barrels and Brews liquor store is expanding and will open a new location in Franklin in the former Shoney's restaurant on Highway 96. Read More. 2Thompson's Station Teen to Appear...

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

Williamson County, TN
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: July 16, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Franklin, TN
Williamson Source

Construction Begins Soon on Inclusive Children's Gym in Franklin

We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym, an international children's gym franchise, announces its first location in Tennessee: We Rock the Spectrum – Franklin. The new owners, Steven and Samantha Komarnitsky, have secured the new location at 113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 203 Williamson Square Franklin TN 37064. Construction will begin after August 7th for this recreational space that is the first of its kind in the state. The franchise's mission is to provide an inclusive community for children and young adults of all abilities.
Franklin, TN
Williamson Source

Four Companies Relocate Corporate Offices to Franklin's McEwen Northside Development

McEwen Northside has announced that four additional businesses will relocate their corporate offices to the 45-acre mixed-use development in the heart of Cool Springs. Design and Engineering, Inc., Censis Technologies, Renew Co., and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, will join a growing list of tenants at McEwen Northside and its Block B building, anchored by Mitsubishi. The addition of this group of companies is just the latest expansion at McEwen Northside, which recently announced that construction had begun on the next mixed-use block of space in the district.
Williamson County, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Saturday, July 17, 10 am – 7 pm – Sunday, July 18, 10 am – 6 pm. The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, brings the return of the 37thAnnual Main Street Festival to be held this weekend. One of the area's largest family-friendly arts and crafts street festivals, this free-to-the-public event attracts tens of thousands of people to the Franklin historic district each year. Read more here.
Williamson County, TN
Williamson Source

Rescue of the Week: Bo

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Bo. BO KNOWS! Bo knows his manners and is sweet with people. Bo knows how to walk on a leash. Bo knows how to play nicely with other dogs. Bo knows to do his business outside. Bo knows he is a very good boy. Bo knows he and his friends at Williamson County Animal Center are looking for their forever homes!
Franklin, TN
Williamson Source

Tamale Joe's Opens in Franklin

Tamale Joe's, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, is holding its soft opening at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick's Sporting Goods in Franklin. The restaurant shared via Facebook that they are officially open every day at 11am, offering a limited menu prior to their...
Posted by
Williamson Source

Local Restaurants Participating in Burger Week

Nashville Scene's Burger Week is back (July 12-18) where local restaurants offer a burger special for $7. Once you've visited the local restaurants, share your photo with the hashtag #SceneBurgerWeek21 to vote for the best burger and win prizes. Here's a list of places in Williamson County to visit. Find...
Franklin, TN
Williamson Source

Pilgrimage Festival Adds Comedians to Lineup

For the first time, Pilgrimage Festival will add comedians to the lineup. In an email announcement, they shared that Steve Byrne and Josh Wolf will perform at this year's festival. Bryne got his start, making the rounds of all the prestigious clubs in New York City, The Comedy Cellar, The...
Franklin, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Chef Maneet Chauhan

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Chef Maneet Chauhan about the upcoming Sunday Supper Series. Chef Chauhan, along with Chris Thomas of Made South, founded Franklin Food & Wine Festival and they are currently hosting a series of dinners called Sunday Supper, held at The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin. The second installment of the series takes place July 25.
Brentwood, TN
Williamson Source

Brentwood to Host Community Meeting for Inclusive Playground Design

The City of Brentwood will a hold community meeting on Tuesday, July 27 at 6pm at the Granny White Park Pavilion located at 610 Granny White Pike. The purpose of this meeting is to present the playground design plans and to gather additional public input to build upon input previously received from an online survey conducted earlier this spring. City Manager Kirk Bednar said, "we also hope to hear from the community, those who will use the park, live close to it, or perhaps are just interested in the project. We want everyone's input on what will make this first-of-its-kind playground perfect for Brentwood. "
Williamson County, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Fork of the South

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Stef Gorman from Fork of the South. Stef talks to us about items at the Fork of the South general store, located inside The Factory in Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd Ste 1303, Franklin. The Fork of the South is curated purposefully to bring...
Nolensville, TN
Williamson Source

Dolly Spotted Antique Shopping in Nolensville

It's not often you see Dolly Parton out in the community shopping. On Wednesday of this week, Dolly chose to do some antique shopping at Three French Hens in Nolensville. We spoke to owner Stacy Harris Fish who stated, "She just loves vintage. I am just so humbled that as a person that could shop anywhere in the world she wants that she will support small local businesses. Just another testimony to her character."
College Grove, TN
Williamson Source

"The Hatcher Family Dairy" Docuseries Premieres July 10

Nat Geo Wild introduces the Hatchers, a sixth-generation dairy farming, and veterinary family from College Grove, Tennessee. For almost 200 years, the Hatcher family has lived and worked together to keep their family dairy farm and veterinary practice running the only way the Hatchers know how to––as a family. With hundreds of acres of farmland and a veterinary practice that serves farmers and animal owners across Tennessee, The Hatcher Family Dairy TV series is an animal-packed, farming adventure for the whole family! The Hatcher family has proudly taken care of Tennessee's heartland, and its animals, since 1831. "The Hatcher Family Dairy" premieres Saturday, July 10 at 9 pm on Nat Geo Wild and will be coming soon to Disney+.
Williamson County, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Craig Campbell

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Craig Campbell about his event in Spring Hill, Under a Starlit Sky. Follow Craig Campbell on Facebook for the latest news. Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

