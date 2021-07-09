Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Soundiron Intros Ancient Greek Winds Virtual Instruments

Synthtopia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoundiron has introduced Ancient Greek Winds, a collection of 9 traditional Greek woodwind instruments, designed to capture the essence of the classical Hellenistic period. The sound library is based on a collection of restored artifacts, including single and double-reeded aulos flutes from bass to alto, as well as conch shell horns, brass salpinx horn, pan flute and plagiaulos. Each instrument is fully playable, with sustains, staccatos, true legato, dynamic expressions and effects tailored to its specific characteristics.

www.synthtopia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancient Greek#Intros#Brass#Hellenistic#Staccatos#Dsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
MusicDaily Californian

Stages of learning to play an instrument

Throughout my life, I’ve learned multiple instruments ranging from string and wind instruments such as violin and flute to percussion instruments such as piano and drums. Even though the mechanisms of each specific instrument are extremely different, the learning process was more or less the same. Here are the four stages I have experienced in all of my years of playing!
Electronicsrekkerd.org

UJAM Summer Sale 2021: Get 50% OFF on virtual instruments & effects

UJAM has announced the launch of its 2021 Summer Madness sale, offering a 50% discount its virtual instruments and effects for a limited time. The offer includes the complete catalog of Symphonic Elements, Beatmaker, Groovemate, Finisher, Drummer, Bassist, and Guitarist series products, with the exception of the newly released Symphonic Elements: DRUMS.
ComputersSynthtopia

Free Update Brings MPE & More To Ableton Live 11 Lite

Ableton announced today that the latest version of Live 11 Lite is now available. The new version adds MPE support, new and updated devices, more sounds, a higher scene count and more. Key new features include:. MIDI Polyphonic Expression: MPE lets you add bends, slides and pressure for each individual...
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Roland Fantom v2.5 Adds Ableton Live Integration & More

Roland has announced a free update for owners of the Fantom 6, 7, and 8 synthesizers. Fantom Version 2.5 adds classic organ sound and playability with Roland’s Virtual ToneWheel engine, plus extended DAW control with integrated support for Ableton Live music production software. Fantom’s new Virtual ToneWheel engine emulates the...
MusicSynthtopia

Behind The Scenes At Dreadbox + New Synths

The latest ProckGnosis features a behind-the-scenes look at Greek synth maker. – makers of the Typhon, NYX and Erebus synths. Developer Yiannis Diakoumakos gives a tour of the company’s offices and workshop, and shares some hints about some of the new synths that they’re working on. 00:23 – Introduction (beer...
Computersrekkerd.org

Vecto vector synthesizer instrument by Rob Papen updated to v1.0.2

Rob Papen has recently released an update to Vecto, a virtual instrument based on vector synthesis. Version 1.0.2 includes new features such as granular resynthesis, new filters, MPE support, VST3 support, and 231 new presets. Vecto is a four-oscillator vector synthesizer that allows users to draw in vector paths to...
MusicSynthtopia

Inside Robert Rich’s Soundscape Studio

The Electro-Music Performers Organization (TE-EMPO) hosted a live streaming workshop and discussion with synthesist and ambient music artist Robert Rich last Sunday, and has now shared the video from the event, embedded above. Robert Rich has been making music for over 40 years, creating unique soundworlds of microtonal tunings, DIY...
Technologyrekkerd.org

UVI Bastille Day Deal: Save up to $50 USD on virtual instruments and plugins

UVI has announced the launch of a sale in celebration of the upcoming Bastille Day, offering up to $50 USD / 50 EUR off on a purchase for a few days only. The promotion is valid on all products including the flagship Falcon creative hybrid instrument, Vintage Vault 3 vintage synth collection, and the newly released PX SunBox virtual instrument inspired by a fiercely versatile Jomox SunSyn modular 8-voice analog hybrid synth with morphable filters.
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Arturia Updates V Collection With Microtuning Support & More

NKS ready – Every title in V Collection is now ready for Native Kontrol Standard implementation. OB-Xa V – updated with detailed analog voice dispersion, improved envelope behavior, VCO sync and more. Analog Lab V accessibility – their all-in-one keyboard anthology has been updated with text-to-speech functionality, providing real-time audio...
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

SoundOn Audio Design Desk 1.7 Released

In this article and accompanying video for Production Expert, Paul Maunder takes a look at some new features in the recent updates to Audio Design Desk version 1.7. Version 1.7 introduces Spot Mode, a powerful feature that enables subscribers to use these 30,000 royalty-free sounds and music cues, providing instant drag and drop functionality. Version 1.7 also introduces transient detection for creating elements out of stems and advances on its DAWSync capabilities for controlling a DAW from Audio Design Desk and vice versa.
Designrdworldonline.com

Researchers create performance art from temperature-induced material phase change microscopy images

Researchers at Art-Science production company, Ohme, in Brussels, have created a choreographed audio-visual performance, ‘Tales of Entropy’, following the physical changes of organic materials as temperature changes (from crystal, to liquid crystal, to liquid), using Linkam temperature controlled stages. Founded in 2017 by a team of engineers and culture professionals,...
Dayton, OHmostmetro.com

WDPR Collecting Musical Instruments

Do you have a used musical instrument you no longer need? You can make it sing again in the hands of a young musician. It’s time once again for It’s Instrumental, a musical instrument drive that benefits aspiring young musicians in the Dayton region. One of the best things we can do is inspire that next generation of music lovers,” said Shaun Yu, the president and CEO of Dayton Public Radio. “The best way to deepen that love of music is to actually make it.”
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Teenage Engineering OP-1 Update Adds USB Audio Streaming

As part of their 10 year anniversary celebration of their OP-1 synthesizer, Teenage Engineering has released a free update that adds streaming audio over USB. This means you can now sample and record from USB audio, or record to your computer via USB. Here’s what they have to say about...
Beauty & Fashionmagneticmag.com

Pioneer DJ & Virgil Abloh Release Off-White DJ Controller

Today, Pioneer DJ and fashion icon Virgil Abloh have announced a special collaboration in the form of a limited edition DDJ-1000 controller for Serato. The DDJ-1000-OW will be available starting mid-July for $1799.99. The controller also comes as part of a capsule collection between Virgil and Pioneer DJ called "SOUND...
Computersrekkerd.org

Initial Audio updates Slice loop slicer plugin to v1.1.5 + New Expansion Packs

Initial Audio has released an update to the Slice loop slicer and beat making plugin for Windows and Mac. Version 1.1.5 includes various additions and bug fixes. Load audio loops via drag and drop to slice, loop, reverse, pitch shift or even time stretch them. Initial Slice also comes with multiple built in piano rolls so you can create sequences right in the box.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

synthetic EPIC surface blends uniqueness of natural stone and performance of ceramics

Founded in 1963, favorita spa has over 50 years of expertise in processing beautiful, natural stone. but the availability of raw material is normally limited by, well, its very nature. this is all whilst demand for pristine slabs with spectacular white veins continues to grow, especially from interior designers and architects. the italian brand used their extraordinary experience and in-depth knowledge to blend the uniqueness of natural stone with the performance of ceramics – and the results are epic. EPIC surface’s synthetic collection is here.
EconomyKTEN.com

Sell Used Lab Instruments

Originally Posted On: Sell Used Laboratory Equipment | Biotech Equipment | Arc Scientific. We will create your laboratory instruments listings and market your equipment free of cost. Although you may not see value in your used laboratory equipment, you would be surprised by the amount of people looking for your second-hand instruments.
ElectronicsSynthtopia

Cre8audio Pairs With Pittsburgh Modular On New Oscillator & More

Cre8audio has introduced two new modules, created in partnership with Pittsburgh Modular Synthesizers, along with a new system for racking the company’s NiftyCase powered Eurorack cases. The first of the modules developed with Pittsburgh Modular is Capt’n Big-O, an analog oscillator that they say is for people who like “massively...
ComicsGeekTyrant

The Opening Cinematic for TALES OF ARISE Screams Anime Intro

Bandai Namco has dropped the opening cinematic for the upcoming game Tales of Arise and it feels straight out of an anime. I love it. The song used is “Hibana” by the j-rock band Kankaku Pierrot, and the animation is done by Ufotable. It’s absolutely incredible, and I cannnot wait to watch this new anime...I mean play this new game on September 10.

Comments / 0

Community Policy