Soundiron Intros Ancient Greek Winds Virtual Instruments

Do you have a used musical instrument you no longer need? You can make it sing again in the hands of a young musician. It’s time once again for It’s Instrumental, a musical instrument drive that benefits aspiring young musicians in the Dayton region. One of the best things we can do is inspire that next generation of music lovers,” said Shaun Yu, the president and CEO of Dayton Public Radio. “The best way to deepen that love of music is to actually make it.”