Soundiron Intros Ancient Greek Winds Virtual Instruments
Soundiron has introduced Ancient Greek Winds, a collection of 9 traditional Greek woodwind instruments, designed to capture the essence of the classical Hellenistic period. The sound library is based on a collection of restored artifacts, including single and double-reeded aulos flutes from bass to alto, as well as conch shell horns, brass salpinx horn, pan flute and plagiaulos. Each instrument is fully playable, with sustains, staccatos, true legato, dynamic expressions and effects tailored to its specific characteristics.www.synthtopia.com
Comments / 0