Post-COVID survey shows entry-level pay rising

Workers in the Brunswick, GA Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $21.66 in May 2020, about 20 percent below the nationwide average of $27.07, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that, after testing for statistical significance, 15 of the 22 major occupational groups had average wages in the local area that were significantly lower than their respective national averages, including sales and related, healthcare practitioners and technical, and management. Six group had wages that were not significantly different from their respective national averages.