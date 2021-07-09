Post-COVID survey shows entry-level pay rising
A new survey shows employers are raising entry-level pay for manufacturing and office jobs as the post-COVID-19 talent battle heats up. The Employers’ Association in Grand Rapids (TEA) — a not-for-profit membership organization that provides human resources support — last month published the results of its Planning for Post COVID-19 2021 survey, which polled 113 West Michigan TEA member organizations on the average and range of pay for positions broken out by company size, industry type and profit/nonprofit status.grbj.com
