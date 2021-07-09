Michigan court says government can’t use drones without a warrant

While we all may feel as if “Big Brother” is watching us from time to time, a recent Michigan court ruling ensures local governments generally can’t use drones to do so. A little background first. The protects people from unreasonable government searches and seizures. At the core of the Fourth Amendment is a person’s right to privacy, including the idea people shouldn’t be subjected to arbitrary government invasions. So, when a governmental entity wants to search a person or their property, the government typically needs a warrant.