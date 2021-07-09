Cancel
Hopkinsville, KY

Woman Injured In Friday Afternoon Fort Campbell Boulevard Wreck

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville in front of the Marathon gas station near Clinic Drive Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the gas station parking lot and pulled into the path of a northbound car on Fort Campbell Boulevard. A passenger in the car exiting the gas station was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

