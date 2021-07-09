Cancel
Boaz, AL

Municipal elections moved to off set presidential election years

By ELIZABETH SUMMERS The Reporter
Sand Mountain Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunicipal elections in Alabama will no longer be held on the same year as a presidential election. SB-119, sponsored by Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills) and Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody), will move the 2024 municipal elections to 2025, essentially giving current leaders an extra year of service. The five-year term will only be in place one time. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law in April.

www.sandmountainreporter.com

Comments / 0

