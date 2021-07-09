Terra Verde – Toxic Cosmetics
The cosmetics and personal care industry is huge. And it’s easy to see why — the industry includes everything from shampoo, to lotion, to soap, to lipstick, to hair coloring products and so much more. Given the size and scope of the industry, which is built around products that that we apply directly to our bodies, you might think there would be stringent safety measures in place to protect us. But that’s not the case. The Food and Drug Administration has taken a largely hands off approach when it comes to regulating personal care items, leading to significant chemical exposure among consumers, particularly among women of color.kpfa.org
