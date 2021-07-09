Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Miguel, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: San Miguel; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 258 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hyde Memorial State Park, or 8 miles east of Santa Fe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Pecos, Canada De Los Alamos, Glorieta, Hyde Memorial State Park, Rowe, Tesuque and La Cienega. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 275 and 307. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 288 and 290. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH