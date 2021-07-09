Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northern Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 257 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kimball, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kimball, Potter, Dix, Oliver Campground, Oliver Reservoir, Kimball Airport, Redington and Bushnell. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 10 and 48. This replaces the Severe Thunderstorm Warning which was previously in effect for the warned area. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH