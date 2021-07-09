Cancel
This Brand New Body Mist Smells Like a Tropical Paradise

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our favorite ways to set the scene is by spraying a perfume or body mist. It simply helps Us feel zen, and smelling good instantly upgrades our mood. We don’t know exactly why, but the power of fragrance is transformative — and in the summertime, we crave a coconut scent.

A mere whiff of coconut can make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation, and Kopari has created a body mist using their signature coconut scent that so many shoppers are obsessed with! The best part about this mist is that it doesn’t just smell good — it’s also packed with a ton of nourishing ingredients that make your skin feel incredible.

Coconut Spritz Mist with Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane Kopari

Get the Coconut Spritz Mist with Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane with free shipping for $28, available from Kopari!

This body mist is the definition of a staple that should be kept in your purse at all times. It can definitely come in handy when there’s seriously hot weather and you need a spritz to stay fresh — especially if you’re sweating in the sun.

But here’s what makes this body mist special: Unlike other scents that you use just for the fragrance, Kopari took it one step further by adding beneficial components like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which can minimize the look of your pores and keep your skin moisturized. You can also use it as a hair fragrance if you want your tresses to snag a dose of this divine coconut scent!

Coconut Spritz Mist with Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane Kopari

Get the Coconut Spritz Mist with Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane with free shipping for $28, available from Kopari!

No matter where you are, you’ll feel like you’re on vacation with this body scent in tow. Plus, the added value that your skin may receive from using it is unbelievable! This is a brand new launch, so you could be one of the first people to get your hands on this product. Prepare for endless compliments and plenty of people asking what glorious scent you’re wearing. Feel free to keep it a secret — or spread the Kopari love around!

See it: Get the Coconut Spritz Mist with Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane with free shipping for $28, available from Kopari!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the skincare and beauty products available from Kopari!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

